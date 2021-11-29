Deals: M1 Pro MacBook Pro $300 off, Philips Hue HomeKit lighting, Anker gear from $20, more

Cyber Monday is here and headlining all of the best discounts, and we have $300 off Apple’s new M1 Pro MacBook Pros. That’s alongside a refurbished Philips Hue smart lighting sale and Anker iPhone accessories from $12. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 Pro MacBook Pro discounts have finally arrived!

Now that Cyber Monday is here, Adorama is finally delivering with all-time lows on the new Apple releases. Right now, the 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is down to $1,799, saving you $200 and marking the best price to date at $100 under our previous mention.

Apple’s all-new M1 Pro MacBook Pro arrives with an almost entirely redesigned package that refreshes everything from the screen to internals. Its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display pairs with all of the power from the new M1 Pro chip, alongside the return of MagSafe charging. Not to mention, there’s also up to 17-hour battery life and improved I/O like three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and an SD card slot. Get all of the details right here.

Alongside the entry-level model above, Adorama is carrying over the Cyber Monday savings to the 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro, too. Dropping to $2,199, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low set once before at $300 off the usual $2,499 price tag. Delivering a 10-core CPU alongside 16-core GPU, this model packs even more power than the 14-inch model above. It arrives with the same 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, with a larger Liquid Retina XDR Display to round out the package.

Hyper Black Friday Sale

Hyper, well known for its Apple-centric USB-C hubs and chargers, is having its Big Black Friday Sale with 30% off sitewide (some exclusions apply), including new products, like the Dual 4K HDMI Adapter for M1 MacBook and the VIPER 10-in-2 Dual HDMI Display USB-C Hub, which work with all previous and new MacBooks from 2016 to 2021.

60% OFF – HyperDrive Ultimate 11-in-1 USB-C Hub (Usual $129.99 / Now $49.99)

50% OFF – HyperDriv60W USB-C Power hub for Nintendo Switch, iPad, MacBook (Usual $99.99 / Now $49.99)

40% OFF – HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand (Usual $49.99 / Now $29.99)

50% OFF – HyperJuice 18W Lightning + USB-C Battery for iPhone and USB-C devices

10,000mAh (Now $29.99) and 15,000mAh (Now $39.99)

60% OFF – UV-C LED Sterilizing Products

UV-C 40X LED Sterilizing Box (Usual $299.99 / Now $129.99)

UV-C 20X LED Sterilizing Wand (Usual $139.99 / Now $49.99)

Philips Hue refurbished sale goes live

Through the end of the week, Woot has now launched its latest certified refurbished Philips Hue sale with a collection of smart lights and accessories. Throughout the sale, you’ll find a collection of rare discounts on the latest from Philips Hue, ranging from its standard White and Color Ambiance bulbs to new filament offerings and more. There are plenty of ways to bring accent lighting into your home, from outdoor light strips to brighten up the patio, to TV bias packages for more immersive movie nights.

Our top pick from the sale is the Philips Hue Filament G25 Smart LED Light Bulb at $24.99. Normally fetching $40 in new condition, you’re looking at the best price yet on the dimmable white bulb at 37% off. Delivering adjustable brightness alongside both Zigbee and Bluetooth connectivity, these Philips Hue filament bulbs deliver the brand’s signature smart control functionality with a vintage-inspired form. The Edison-style bulbs output 550 lumens each and have an adjustable color temperature for setting the mood.

Simply Mac – up to $350 off Macs + 50% off HomePod mini, more

The Simply Mac Black Friday sale is on, offering savings of up to 50% on a whole range of Apple products and accessories – with child and adult Segway scooters thrown into the mix! If you’re looking for a new MacBook, the company not only saves you money on both low-end and high-end models, but it’s also offering a half-price HomePod mini with any Mac purchase.

13″ MacBook Air $879.99 (Reg $999)

(Reg $999) 13″ MacBook Pro $1149 (Reg $1,299)

(Reg $1,299) 14” MacBook Pro $1799 (Reg. $1,999)

(Reg. $1,999) 16” MacBook Pro $2199 (Reg $2,499)

(Reg $2,499) 24″ iMac $1149 (Reg $1,299)

(Reg $1,299) 27″ iMac $1599 (Reg $1,799)

Save big on Anker iPhone accessories

A whole new array of Anker deals have gone live via its official Amazon storefront. While the week started out with a massive selection of discounts, the savings have now poured in with even more markdowns across Anker’s latest releases starting at $12. About as notable as it gets, our top pick among the new offers has the just-released Anker MagGo 2-in-1 Charging Station on sale for $64. Down from $80, this is the very first price cut since debuting last month.

Arriving in one of four different colors, the new Anker MagGo charging station arrives with a 2-in-1 design that can refuel your iPhone 12 or 13 with a 7.5W MagSafe pad. Its unique folding design can be tilted up to reveal a secondary 5W pad for AirPods and other earbuds, too. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look.

Roborock deals up to 42% off

You don’t have to break your budget to get an excellent robot vacuum and mop to keep your floors clean all year round. For a limited time, Roborock is offering as much as 42% off its best vacuums, with options perfect for all budgets and homes.

Roborock S7+ robot vacuum and mop with auto-empty $720 (Reg. $950)

(Reg. $950) Roborock S7 robot vacuum and mop $455 (Reg. $650)

(Reg. $650) Roborock S4 MAX LiDAR Robot Vacuum $280 (Reg. $430)

(Reg. $430) Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum and Mop $220 (Reg. $380)

(Reg. $380) Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop $360 (Reg. $600)

(Reg. $600) Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner $460 (Reg. $750)

(Reg. $750) Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $360 (Reg. $500)

(Reg. $500) S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop $380 (Reg. $550)

