How to factory reset your iPhone

- Nov. 30th 2021 12:00 am PT

0

Whether you are selling your iPhone, having issues, or just want a fresh start, there are a variety of reasons you may need to erase it. Let’s take a look at how to factory reset iPhone.

Keep in mind as you’re working on resetting your iPhone that you’ll need to be connected to a Wi-Fi or cellular network and know your Apple ID password (the one you’re using for iCloud) if you have Find My iPhone enabled.

Make sure you have your iPhone backed up or have your important information saved somewhere before you reset your device (iOS should offer to do a backup during the factory reset process if you don’t already have one).

Also, don’t forget to unpair your Apple Watch if you have one.

How to factory reset iPhone

In iOS 15

  • Open the Settings app then choose General
  • Swipe to the bottom and tap Transfer or Reset iPhone
  • Choose Erase All Content and Settings
  • Follow the prompts
How to factory reset iPhone walkthrough - iOS 15

In iOS 14 and earlier

  1. Open the Settings app and then tap General
  2. Swipe down to the very bottom and choose Reset
  3. Tap Erase All Content and Settings
  4. Tap Erase Now, enter your passcode if applicable
  5. Tap Erase iPhone again to confirm
  6. Enter your Apple ID password if required and tap Erase

You’re all set, all the information on your iPhone has been erased and you should see the iOS welcome screen like when you first purchased your iPhone. At this point, you are good to hand your device to someone else, restore a backup, or set up your iPhone as new.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iOS

iOS

iOS is Apple's mobile operating system that runs on iPhone and iPod touch. Historically, Apple releases a new iOS version once a year, the current version is iOS 13.
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
How-to

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12