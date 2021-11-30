T-Mobile trade-ins against iPhone 13 purchases being denied; carrier says it will resolve

Following problems with the Apple Watch $100 rebate program, customers are now reporting that T-Mobile trade-ins against iPhone 13 purchases are being similarly denied.

T-Mobile promised extremely generous trade-in values of up to $800 on older models when purchasing a new iPhone 13, with credits being applied against monthly bills. But some customers report being denied, while others say the credits are not appearing on their bills …

T-Mobile was one of four carriers to announce launch-day deals on the iPhone 13.

T-Mobile on the other hand is sticking to its status as the Uncarrier with a unique forever upgrade plan that promises as much as $800 in trade-in credits on a new iPhone every two years. This is a particularly notable offer for those who don’t plan on upgrading every single year and locks in the major savings well into the future, even if it technically isn’t forever. Like the other offers above, the savings will be applied each month via bill credits.

The idea was that you send in your old iPhone, and are credited with a generous value. That credit is then applied in stages to future bills.

However, Bloomberg writer Mark Gurman – who previously reported that his Apple Watch rebate was denied – said the same thing happened with his iPhone trade-in with T-Mobile. He tweeted a screengrab of a message that claimed Apple had rejected his old phone.

Here we go again. @tmobile iPhone 13 upgrade promotion now denied as well. https://t.co/brbSVusMsj pic.twitter.com/AbSf6YYcad — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) November 29, 2021

He later posted an update to say the carrier “want to make this right,” but other customers commented that the same thing had happened to them.

“Just checked mine, declined @TMobile as always false advertisement lying to customers I will not let this go.” “I just realized 2 out of the 3 on my account aren’t being applied on the bill” “I’m having same issue, got 13pro from Apple direct and followed all instructions and denied…hey

@TMobileHelp” “They did this to me as well. I don’t think they want to give out the rebate”

As with the Apple Watch issue, it is likely that the carrier will now work with customers who raise complaints, but it again underlines the risks and hassles of accepting deals that rely on later rebates or credits.

Photo: Mika Baumeister/Unsplash

