Deals: AirPods 3 return to all-time low of $150, iOttie iPhone car mounts from $16, Sonos sale, more

All of today’s best midweek deals are now up for the taking, with Apple’s AirPods 3 dropping to an all-time low of $150. That’s alongside iOttie iPhone car mounts from $16 and some holiday Sonos discounts. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods 3 drop to $150 with all-time low deal

After seeing some doorbusters over Black Friday on Apple’s latest earbuds, Amazon is back this Cyber Week to give shoppers another chance in case they missed out. Right now, you can score the new AirPods 3 for $150. Normally fetching $179, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts since relasing earlier this fall alongside a match of the all-time low.

Apple recently launched its new AirPods 3 back in October with an all-new design that draws inspiration from the pro version, but without the added silicone eartips. Form aside, Apple is also bringing new functionality into the mix like Spatial Audio support, as well as increasing the water-resistance rating to be better suited towards tagging along on workouts. Not to mention, the new MagSafe charging case provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package.

Save on iOttie iPhone car mounts from $16

Following the first iOttie Black Friday deals that went live last week, Amazon is now dropping prices even further on the iPhone and Android accessories following the holiday shopping event— our top pick is the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard Car Mount for $20. Normally fetching $25, this is one of the best discounts yet on the new release at 20% off, and nearly $2 below our previous mention from Black Friday.

Delivering iOttie’s recently-refreshed One Touch mount, the brand’s latest in-car accessory arrives with a suction cup base and telescoping arm. Attaching to your dashboard or windshield, it’ll hold your iPhone or Android smartphone in-view for keeping an eye on navigation and the like. Plus, the mount can adjust to hold everything from the compact iPhone 13 mini to larger 13 Pro Max and other handsets in-between.

Rare Sonos discounts arrive after Black Friday

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone without any Sonos sales, the brand is now taking things into its own hands by refreshing its certified refurbished storefront with discounted offerings. Headlining is its previous-generation Beam AirPlay 2 Soundbar for $319. Down from the original $399 price tag, this is an all-around rare and quite notable offer on the home theater upgrade, especially with much of the holiday shopping season in the rear view.

Sure, this isn’t the just-released model, but Sonos Beam still delivers a compact way to upgrade your TV’s built-in speakers without sacrificing on features. It packs AirPlay 2 functionality alongside built-in Alexa and integration with the rest of the Sonos lineup. You can learn more in our hands-on review. This includes a full 1-year warranty, just like everything else in the sale.

