Luna Display launches PC to Mac Mode, 5K support, iPad Magic Keyboard functionality, more

Luna Display is out today with a sharp update to make it more seamless than ever to use Mac and iPad as secondary displays. Along with the new PC to Mac Mode, Luna now works with up to 5K resolutions, features iPad Magic Keyboard support, and more.

Luna Display maker Astro shared the details about the 5.1 update in a press release and blog post today. The two big new features are 4K/5K resolution support and the PC to Mac Mode:

A highly anticipated request from our users — now you can use your 4K or 5K computer as a second display at the full resolution. Make the most of every pixel for a super sharp display with Luna. **Note: 5K support requires a USB-C Luna. Resolutions beyond 4K require macOS Big Sur or later.

In October we saw Luna Display gain support to use iPad as a secondary display for Windows PCs, now that’s been expanded to use any Mac as a wireless display for PCs.

That means Luna Display now allows you to use the following configurations:

Mac to iPad or PC to iPad

Mac to Mac or PC to Mac

Headless Mode

Teleprompter Mode

Another great addition sees Luna Display work with the iPad’s Magic Keyboard and Trackpad. Finally, Luna Display 5.1 brings Teleprompter Mode and Office Mode for PCs (first launched for Mac in 2020).

Pair Luna Display with a beam splitter to give direct eye contact during video calls. Teleprompter Mode automatically flips your display image, so that your beam splitter reflects the correct image orientation. It’s perfect for professional meetings, online teaching, or interviews. We first introduced Teleprompter Mode for Mac in 2020, and now we’re adding it for PC users.

Along with the 5.1 update, Luna Display is doing a 25% off promotion for Dec 1-2. Keep in mind you’ll want the USB-C version of Luna to have support for 5K resolutions.

Existing Luna Display users should see a prompt to update to version 5.1 when launching Luna on your Mac or PC. And check the App Store on iPad to update to the new Luna release.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: