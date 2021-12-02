Apple wants to dodge these tariffs on Apple Watch and Mac Pro parts imported from China (again)

Apple is requesting the reinstatement of exclusions from tariffs on the Apple Watch and several Mac Pro components that are imported from China. Apple currently pays a 7.5% tariff on Apple Watches imported from China, and seven key Mac Pro components face a 25% tariff. The policy was originally initiated under the Trump administration.

CNBC first reported on the public comments from Apple published on the US Trade Representative’s website this week.

“This exclusion is needed for a U.S.-designed smartwatch that is widely used by consumers for mobile connectivity and health applications,” Apple writes in its request for an exemption from tariffs on Apple Watch imports from China.

Apple later acknowledges that some Apple Watch assembly takes place in other countries, but it’s not possible at this time in the United States.

As for the Mac Pro, Apple references that the high-end professional computer is made in Texas. Apple still faces tariffs on seven parts that it describes as “complex, made-to-specification components used to manufacture the Mac Pro computer in the United States.”

Apple previously received exemptions from Trump-initiated tariffs on Apple Watch and Mac Pro part imports, but those exemptions have since expired.

