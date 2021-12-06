Apple Configurator now available on iPhone for adding Macs not purchased by an organization into Business Manager

Apple on Monday released its new Apple Configurator app for iPhone, which is used to deploy iOS and Mac devices in schools and business. With the new iPhone app, it is now possible to set up a Mac not purchased by an organization into Apple Business Manager or Apple School Manager.

Apple Configurator is not exactly a new app, as it already exists in macOS. However, Apple is now bringing it to the iPhone to enable even more new possibilities for businesses and schools.

Now Mac computers that were not purchased directly from Apple or an authorized reseller can also be set up into Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager using just the iPhone, so there is no need to have another Mac nearby to use the macOS version of Apple Configurator.

This is great news for institutions, as the process could be complicated when it comes to a donated Mac. However, it’s worth noting only Macs with T2 chip (2018 or later) or Apple Silicon chip (M1 or later) are compatible with Apple Configurator for iPhone.

You can manually add a Mac computer with Apple silicon or with an Apple T2 Security Chip running macOS 12.0.1 or later to Apple School Manager or Apple Business Manager using Apple Configurator on your iPhone, even if the devices weren’t purchased directly from Apple or an Apple Authorized Reseller.

Apple Configurator for iPhone was announced at WWDC 2021 as part of the improvements in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey for device management. At the time, the company also announced a new MDM protocol called “Declarative MDM” that makes it easier to manage iPads, iPhones, and Macs in the enterprise and K–12 environments.

The app is now being rolled out on the App Store and it requires an iPhone with iOS 15 or later. Apple provides more details on how to set up a Mac using Apple Configurator for iPhone in this support article.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: