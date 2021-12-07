Apple TV+ to produce Theranos movie ‘Bad Blood’, starring Jennifer Lawrence as Elizabeth Holmes

Apple TV+ has officially signed on to produce and distribute a long in-the-works adaptation of the book ‘Bad Blood’, which dissects the fall of Theranos and its Steve Jobs-wannabe founder Elizabeth Holmes.

As reported by Deadline, Apple Original Films and Legendary Entertainment studios are co-producing the film, directed by Adam McKay and starring as Jennifer Lawrence as Holmes.

The announcement follows earlier news of a first look deal signed between Apple and Adam McKay’s production company for its movie pipeline.

Theranos was once seen as one of the most bleeding-edge companies in Silicon Valley, claiming to have developed a rapid blood testing system that needed just a finger prick of blood to identify diseases including HIV. However, it was later revealed that Theranos had not actually been using its technology to perform diagnoses sent to customers and its so-called ‘Edison’ machines were not actually very reliable.

The company quickly collapsed and the SEC charged Theranos with fraud in 2018. Elizabeth Holmes herself is also facing wire fraud charges, having once been described as the next Steve Jobs (and impersonating many of his traits including the black turtleneck). The trial is currently ongoing.

The Bad Blood film adaptation has been in the works for almost six years. It was originally owned by Legendary alone but Apple has joined on in recent months.

This is the second Apple TV+ project for Jennifer Lawrence, who is already on board for a new Apple Original biopic on the life of Sue Mengers.

