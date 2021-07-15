Apple TV+ signs deal with Hyperobject Industries followed by 2021 TCA Awards nominations

As Apple continues to invest in the original Apple TV+ catalog, the company today announced a deal with Hyperobject Industries, a film production company created by Academy Award winner and director Adam McKay. At the same time, Apple TV+ has now received five nominations for the Television Critics Association’s 2021 TCA Awards.

As reported by Deadline, Apple on Thursday confirmed a multi-year agreement with Hyperobject Industries. Although the company also produces TV shows, the deal with Apple is specific to scripted feature films.

In competition, Apple has landed a multi-year, first-look deal for scripted feature films with Hyperobject Industries, the multi-platform production company from Oscar-winning writer/director/producer Adam McKay.

McKay, who’s behind the film company, has other big names from the Hollywood industry in his company, such as producers Kevin Messick, Betsy Koch, Todd Schulman, and Maeve Cullinane. Hyperobject Industries has worked on projects such as Step Brothers, The Big Short and Vice. Both McKay and Messick are also executive producers on the Emmy-winning series Succession.

There’s even more good news for Apple TV+. After receiving 34 nominations for the 2021 Primetime Emmys earlier this week, Apple has now been nominated five times for the Television Critics Association’s 2021 TCA Awards (via AdWeek). Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso was nominated for Outstanding New Program and also for Individual Achievement in Comedy — a category to which Mythic Quest, another Apple TV+ show, was also nominated.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Premiere

Meanwhile, the second season of Ted Lasso will arrive to Apple TV+ subscribers on July 23. However, the company is holding a premiere event in Los Angeles tonight. Deadline notes that due to the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases there, Apple is asking attendees to show proof of vaccination in order to enter the event.

Ted Lasso is one of the most popular shows on Apple TV+, and also one of the most award-winning on the platform so far. Earlier this year, the comedy series was responsible for Apple’s first Golden Globe win with Jason Sudeikis awarded Best Comedy Actor as Ted Lasso.

