Holiday Deal Hub: Curated deals on the best accessories for Mac, iPhone & more

To kick-off the 2021 holiday season, 9to5Mac is bringing readers exclusive deals on some of our favorite accessories for iPhone, Mac and more, with our annual Holiday Deal Hub. That includes our featured deals: Up to 30% off at SimplyMac on a selection of iPhone and Mac accessories, as well as 30% off Dreametech smart vacuums with code DREAME01 and their on-page coupon.

Read on for this year’s holiday deals for iPhone and Mac accessories, ranging from cases for MacBook and iPhone 13, to Apple Watch and MagSafe accessories, USB-C hubs, docks and more. We’ll also be highlighting some of our favorite discounts to help upgrade your workspace or home office.

Some of our favourite picks:

Head below for a look at all this year’s deals and make sure to check back as we update with more exclusive holiday deals throughout December.

Get $40 off Apple’s AirPods (2nd Generation) from SimplyMac

30% off Incase Dots Hardshell Cases for Mac – Protect that holiday gift with a stylish hardshell case

Hardshell Cases for Mac – Protect that holiday gift with a stylish hardshell case 25% off Beats Flex – The Beats Flex is the best active headphone on the market. And now its 25% off

– The Beats Flex is the best active headphone on the market. And now its 25% off 20% off Beats Studio Buds – The Beats Studio Buds give an audio quality that can’t be matched.

– The Beats Studio Buds give an audio quality that can’t be matched. 30% off Braven BRVS-S – The Braven BRVS-S is a waterproof speaker, for fun by the beach or pool

– The Braven BRVS-S is a waterproof speaker, for fun by the beach or pool 25% off Native Union AirPods Pro Case – Keep your AirPods protected with the colorful Native Union Pro case.

– Keep your AirPods protected with the colorful Native Union Pro case. 25% Satechi – From mice to keyboards to iMac stands, Satechi is now another 25% off the brand’s already low prices.

– From mice to keyboards to iMac stands, Satechi is now another 25% off the brand’s already low prices. 10% Off Apple Watch Bands – New Apple Watch Bands at 10% off retail.

Featured Deal: DreameTech (Up to 30% off w/ code DREAME01 + on-page coupon)

1. Dreametech D9 Robot Vacuum and Mop: The D9 Robot Vacuum and Mop offers smarts and versatility in a 2-in-1 design. You’re getting a powerful vacuum with strong 3,000Pa suction as well as an antibacterial mop for deep cleaning.

Lidar and SLAM navigation

3,000Pa suction power

Vacuum and Mop 2-in-1

150-min ultra-long runtime

Advanced APP functions

2. Dreametech T10 Cordless Stick Vacuum: The T10 features a 100,000 RPM motor, powerful 20,000 Pa suction, turbo-mode, hair tangle-free design, filter, and more.

20K Pa powerful suction

5 refined filtration technologies

Hair tangle-free design

Long runtime & detachable battery

Multi-functional brushes

MORE DEALS:

TwelveSouth: 20% off sitewide w/ 9TO5MAC

Get 20% off TwelveSouth’s popular accessories for Mac and iOS devices with coupon code 9to5Mac. Valid through Dec 25, 2021.

HYPER: $80 off HyperDrive ULTIMATE 11-in-1 USB-C Hub

Get a special $80 off the HyperDrive ULTIMATE 11-in-1 USB-C Hub in Space Grey with code 9TO5DEC for a limited time.

Totallee Case: 30% off Totallee iPhone cases & accessories w/ 9TO5MAC30

Use code 9TO5MAC30 for 30% off Totallee’s entire selection of thin and clear cases for iPhone, chargers, screen protectors and more at Amazon.

AirBuddy: Get 20% off AirBuddy for Mac

With AirBuddy, you can simply open your AirPods case next to your Mac and see the current status right away, just like how it works on your iPhone. A single click gets you connected, a swipe down lets you connect and change listenings modes at the same time. Fully customizable battery alerts help you keep track of your device’s batteries.

Mujjo: Get 25% off Mujjo Touchscreen Gloves & more w/ #9to5mac

Use code #9to5mac for 25% off Mujjo’s all-new touchscreen gloves, cases for iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 mini, and high-quality sleeves for 12″ MacBooks, 13″ MacBooks, and 15″ MacBooks.

Check back in throughout the month, as we’ll be updating the Holiday Hub with the best deals we can find.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: