Apple officially launches new App Store product page features for developers

In a post on the Apple Developer website today, Apple announced that it is now rolling out two new features for App Store product pages. With these new tools, developers can now create and test different versions of their app’s product page in the App Store.

Try out alternate versions of your app’s product page with different icons, screenshots, and app previews to find out which one gets the best results. Each version is shown to a percentage of randomly selected, eligible App Store users and results appear in App Analytics, so you can set the best performing one to display to everyone on the App Store. Custom product pages. Create additional versions of your app’s product page to highlight specific features or content, discoverable through unique URLs that you share. Custom product pages can have different screenshots, app previews, and promotional text — and are fully localizable — so you can showcase a particular sport, character, show, gameplay feature, and more.

These features are likely to be very useful for developers who want to test the effectiveness of different product page designs and to promote different features for different audiences.

These new features were first announced by Apple at WWDC in June, but they are now rolling out to developers everywhere. The company says that registered developers can get details and ask questions at the Tech Talks product page optimization session and custom product pages session.

