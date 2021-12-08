Delta now offering free in-flight access to Spotify from your iPhone or iPad

Delta and Spotify are teaming up this holiday season to offer free access to Spotify in-flight. This means that on Delta flights from now through January 19, 2022, you’ll have full access to Spotify on your flight via your iPhone…

This marks an expansion, albeit temporary, of the partnership between Spotify and Delta first announced back in September. Through the initial partnership, Spotify music and podcast offerings were available for free through Delta’s in-flight seatback entertainment. The announcement extends this free access to your personal devices as well.

This means that on Delta flights equipped with the company’s Viasat Wi-Fi, you can access Spotify for free on personal devices such as iPhones and iPads. You don’t even need to pay for the in-flight Wi-Fi. Just connect your device, then you’ll be granted access to Spotify for free.

Meanwhile, if you’re an Apple Music subscriber, you might want to look into flying American Airlines. Apple and American Airlines teamed up two years ago to allow free access to Apple Music on all American Airlines domestic flights.

