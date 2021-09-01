Spotify announces partnership with Delta to provide in-flight music service

Spotify announced on Wednesday a new partnership with Delta Air Lines to bring its music streaming service to the company’s in-flight seatback entertainment. All passengers will be able to access Spotify content on Delta flights without any extra charges, and this includes not only songs but also selected podcasts.

According to the announcement, in-flight content is pre-selected and licensed by Delta, which means that not every song or podcast available on the streaming service will be accessible on Delta’s in-flight seatback entertainment.

You are now free to roam about the cabin—and get the music and podcasts you love at 30,000 feet. Beginning today, we’re taking off in a new partnership with Delta in which Spotify will take over the “audio” section of Delta’s in-flight seatback entertainment. This means passengers on Delta flights that are equipped with seatback entertainment globally can now enjoy their favorite audio content exclusively in-flight on Delta Studio.

The company says that in-flight content will be updated regularly, so passengers will always be able to discover new songs and podcasts when flying with Delta. Passengers will find popular playlists such as Mood Booster, Are & Be, Hot Country, mint, Today’s Top Hits, and Relax & Unwind.

As for the podcasts, the first shows available will be Crime Junkie, Science Vs, StartUp, The Dave Chang Show, The Hottest Take, and The Journal.

The update for Delta’s in-flight seatback entertainment with Spotify is now being rolled out, and more content will be added in October. You can find Spotify content on a Delta flight by looking for the Audio section in the airline’s entertainment system.

Read also:

FTC: 9to5Mac is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: