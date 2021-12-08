Halide update brings homescreen widgets to launch the app in specific camera modes

The popular camera app “Halide” was updated on Wednesday to version 2.6 with a new feature that will make it even easier to use. The update brings homescreen widgets to iOS that let users open the app in specific camera modes.

With homescreen widgets, you can put a quick access to Halide anywhere you want. There are widgets to open the app in auto mode, manual mode, macro mode, or even with a specific lens selected by default.

Here’s how the update is described on the App Store:

Happy Holidays from Halide! This update brings you a collection of widgets to quickly launch Halide in specific modes, such as with a telephoto lens or our acclaimed Macro Mode. We have exciting things planned for next year, but in the meantime, we hope you relax, enjoy time with family, and celebrate the holidays in whatever way you do. See you bright and early in 2022!

In October, Halide had already received a major update that not only added support for macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro models, but also enabled AI-based macro camera for iPhone 8 and later.

Entering Macro Mode, smart things start to happen in Halide. To begin, Halide examines your available cameras and switches to whichever one has the shortest minimum focus distance. Then it locks focus at that nearest point. You can tap anywhere on screen to adjust focus; unlike our standard camera mode, we configure the focus system to only search for objects very close to you.

Halide is available on the App Store and is free to try. However, the app license costs $2.99 per month or $11.99 per year. Users can also purchase a lifetime license for $49.99 through a one-time in-app purchase.

