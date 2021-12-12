After tornadoes rip through some U.S. states, Apple announces donation to support relief effort

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook announced this Saturday that Apple will be donating to support relief efforts on the ground after tornadoes across several U.S. states let dozens of people dead.

According to NBC News, more than 70 people are feared dead after a series of tornadoes ripped through Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, Missouri, and Arkansas through Friday and Saturday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said this was the most devasting and deadly tornado event in Kentucky’s history.

President Joe Biden also announced the U.S. government will come to aid for those states that need federal help:

“The federal government is not going to walk away,” Biden said. “We’re going to get through this.”

In a tweet, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook wrote:

Our hearts go out to all those affected by the devastating weather and tornadoes across the South and Midwest. Apple will be donating to support relief efforts on the ground.

This is far from being the first time Apple come to aid people after a tragedy. In August, Tim Cook announced Apple would be donating to Hurricane Ida relief and recovery efforts. In July, Apple’s CEO did the same after some Western European regions were flooded and hundreds of people died due to the severe storms.

Even though Tim Cook said Apple would be donating to support relief efforts, it’s not clear how much the Cupertino company plans to give as it usually doesn’t make this information public.

You can check below Tim Cook's tweet:

