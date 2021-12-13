Xcode 13.2 update hints at upcoming Swift Playgrounds 4 release

In addition to the release of iOS 15.2, macOS Monterey 12.1, watchOS 8.3, and tvOS 15.2, Apple on Monday also updated its Xcode developer tool to version 13.2. The update, which comes with new features, hints at the upcoming release of Swift Playgrounds 4.

For those unfamiliar, Xcode is the tool used by developers to create apps for Apple’s platforms, which includes iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Xcode 13.2 adds support for iOS 15.2 and other recently released software updates.

However, Xcode 13.2 brings some new features, including support for Swift Playgrounds 4. According to the app’s release notes, the latest version of Xcode adds compatibility with projects created in Swift Playgrounds 4 – which is yet to be released by Apple.

Swift Playgrounds 4 was announced back in June at WWDC 2021. The app helps developers and students learn the company’s Swift programming language, and the new version lets developers build and submit apps to the App Store directly from an iPad. 9to5Mac showed a first look at Swift Playgrounds 4 last month with some exclusive screenshots of the app running on iPadOS.

Swift Playgrounds is a great way to learn to code right on a Mac or iPad. With Swift Playgrounds 4, users will be able to create the visual design of an app with SwiftUI. App projects can be opened and edited in Swift Playgrounds or in Xcode, and when they’re ready, users can build a real app and submit it directly to the App Store right from their iPad.

It’s now only a matter of time before Apple finally releases Swift Playgrounds 4 on the App Store. You can download the current version of Swift Playgrounds for free. The tool is available for both iPadOS and macOS.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: