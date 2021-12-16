Deals: iPad mini 6 sees rare discount, $130 off 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a rare iPad mini 6 discount. Plus, you can save $130 on 12.9-inch iPad Pro while locking in an all-time low on the new AirPods 3. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad mini 6 sees a rare discount

Amazon is now offering the Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 256GB for $630. Normally fetching $649, you’re looking at a match of the Amazon all-time low alongside quite the rare discount in the first place. As the lowest price since October, here’s your chance to finally lock-in a holiday discount.

Carrying over many of the signature features of its latest tablets, the new iPad mini 6 arrives with an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display alongside Touch ID in the power button. There’s also Apple Pencil support thrown in too, with the A15 Bionic chip powering the entire experience. I’m a recent convert myself, and I have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our first impressions review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance.

Save $130 on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro

In case you missed out on the Black Friday discount, Adorama is currently offering Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB model for $1,269. Normally fetching $1,399, you’re looking at the second-best price yet at $130 off while marking the lowest we’ve seen this month. You can also save on other models from $999, as well.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. Dive into our hands-on review.

Score an all-time low on Apple’s new AirPods 3

Amazon is now offering the all-new Apple AirPods 3 for $140. Normally fetching $179, we’ve been seeing a handful of discounts pop up throughout Black Friday and the greater holiday shopping season, but today’s is the best yet. Now taking $39 off the going rate, this is $10 below previous mentions and a new all-time low.

Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package.

