Apple stops signing iOS 15.1.1, blocking downgrade from iOS 15.2

Following the release of iOS 15.2 to all users last week, Apple today stopped signing iOS 15.1.1 for iPhone 13 models and iOS 15.1 for older iPhone models. This means that users who updated their devices to iOS 15.2 can no longer downgrade to iOS 15.1.1 or iOS 15.1.

Back in November, Apple had stopped signing iOS 15.1 for iPhone 13 models as those devices received the iOS 15.1.1 update to fix a specific bug affecting this year’s iPhones. Now with iOS 15.2 available, iOS 15.1 and iOS 15.1.1 are no longer signed for any iPhone and iPad models.

iOS 15.1 was released to all users in late October with some new features, including the COVID-19 vaccination certificate in the Wallet app, SharePlay on FaceTime, ProRes for iPhone 13 Pro users, and more. The update also brought an option to manually disable Macro mode on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Reverting to older iOS builds is often used by those who jailbreak their iPhones. Restoring an iPhone or iPad to a previous version of iOS can also sometimes be helpful for users who experience significant bugs after upgrading to the latest version of iOS.

If you have experienced any serious issues with iOS 15.2, unfortunately, you’ll now have to wait until a future update rather than downgrading to iOS 15.1.1 or iOS 15.1 Users running iOS 15.3 beta can no longer downgrade to iOS 15.1.1 or iOS 15.1 either.

