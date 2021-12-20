French TV channel gets exclusive look inside Apple Park, interviews Apple execs

After an inside look at Apple’s design team workplace, Apple has also opened its doors to a French TV channel giving its viewers exclusive footage of Apple Park and life inside it. The French TV channel TF1 had access to Apple’s headquarters, Apple Park, and was given the opportunity to meet with Apple executives.

In this four-minute story, viewers are given a chance to get to know more about this “huge campus designed by Steve Jobs” that is “as big as 1,000 football pitches,” and home to 12,000 employees.

Although the journalistic team was able to take a walk inside Apple Park, TF1 notes that the “culture of secrecy is felt at every moment. Many doors remained closed and each location filmed is subject to negotiation.”

With lots of drone footage and employees with their faces blurred, the only three Apple employees that appear in the story are Greg Joswiak, Apple’s VP of global marketing, Dr. Sumbul Desai, Apple Health VP, and Lisa Jackson, VP of environment and social initiatives.

As usual, when talking about Apple Park, its executives always remember Steve Jobs vision:

“When Steve Jobs designed Apple Park, he wanted to create the office building of the future. He wanted a place where people come out of the office, where they meet by chance, collaborate and exchange ideas. He wanted it to be a place where people can walk,” said Greg Joswiak.

TF1 says while many employees are still at home, some of them who are working from Apple Park are focused on health, which is one of the company’s priorities:

“Our goal is to provide data that is useful to users and also to their doctors. We do not want to replace this doctor-patient relationship, but we want to improve it”, said Dr Sumbul Desai.

While data privacy is another Apple priority, the company has been pushing really hard to become a carbon-free enterprise by 2030, with Lisa Jackson leading this goal:

“This is what our customers expect,” said Lisa Jackson. “And for us, that means being more aware of the materials we use, reusing some of them, and innovating to take this recycling into account when designing our products.”

You can watch the four minutes report about Apple Park here.

