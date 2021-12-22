Apple now offering free two-hour delivery for last-minute holiday shoppers

As the busy holiday shopping season starts to come to an end, Apple is making it as easy as possible for last-minute shoppers to get their hands on the latest gear. The company is now offering free two-hour delivery in major metro areas for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch orders.

The offer for free two-hour delivery is available today through December 24. Usually, two-hour delivery costs $9 per order, but Apple is waiving that fee for the last-minute holiday shopping season. The offer was announced in an email to Apple Store shoppers and on the Apple Store Online. The company says:

In most metro areas, you can get free two-hour courier delivery on eligible in-stock items when you order online by 12:00 p.m. on 12/24/21.

The finer details:

Offer is not available on customized Mac, engraved products, and for certain order types including orders paid for with financing or by bank transfer. Delivery times vary according to your selected delivery address, availability of your items, and the time of day you place your order. Find a store to view local store hours or see checkout for estimated delivery. A signature is required for delivery. Drivers may ask for verbal confirmation of receipt from a safe distance to satisfy the signature requirement.

But of course, supply for many Apple products is still severely limited this holiday shopping season. Just because two-hour delivery is being offered, the ultimate fate of your order comes down to whether your local Apple Store has stock available.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: