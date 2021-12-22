Apple dominates 5G smartphone shipments, HomePod mini sales surging

A pair of reports from Strategy Analytics offer new details on the continued growth of 5G iPhone lineup as well as the HomePod mini. The latest data from Strategy Analytics shows that the during Q3 quarter, Apple captured the top share of 5G smartphone shipments, while the HomePod mini pushed Apple in the smart speaker market.

As for the HomePod mini, Strategy Analytics explains:

In the overall smart speaker and smart display market in Q2 2021, the leaderboard remained unchanged, with Amazon at No. 1 followed by Google, Baidu, Alibaba, and Apple, respectively. The gap between the top five and the rest of the market continued to expand as these companies dominate entry-level ($50 to $99) and ultra-low ($49 and less) price bands, with Apple’s surge powered by its HomePod Mini.

According to the data, Apple shipped 4 million HomePod units during the quarter, giving it 5.1% of the smart speaker market. This is up from 2.1 million int eh same quarter last year, for a 92% jump year-over-year.

Here’s a chart breaking down the full smart speaker industry in Q3 2021:

For the smartphone industry, the latest Strategy Analytics data shows that Apple accounted for roughly a quarter of all 5G smartphone shipments. Here, Apple is followed by Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and Honor.

You can read the full Strategy Analytics report on the 5G smartphone industry right here and the smart speaker industry here.

