PSA: Flighty Pro is free for all users of the iOS app tomorrow, the busiest travel day of the year

Our favorite flight tracking app, Flighty, is a must-have app for this time of the year and tomorrow the pro tier will be unlocked free-of-charge for all users. December 23rd is the busiest travel day of the year and all pro features will be available throughout the day for everyone, even users who don’t currently pay for the pro tier.

Flighty’s pro tier includes a ton of useful features that are helpful year round if you travel a lot. But with all of the uncertainty and craziness right now, if you’re traveling tomorrow, you’ll want to use Flighty and its pro features.

Some of the features that will be unlocked for all users tomorrow include: ultra fast push notifications, live inbound tracking data, delay predictions, and integration with your calendar. We’ll list out all of the features below – if you want to subscribe to Flighty Pro there are a wide variety of options. You can subscribe monthly for $5.99/month, purchase a year-long subscription for $49.99, or buy a lifetime subscription for $249.99. There are a handful of other subscription options for families as well.

Flighty Pro tier features:

Industry’s fastest push alerts

25-hour where’s my plane

Live inbound plane tracking

Pilot-grade FAA delay alerts

Delay predictions

Arrival forecast

TripIt sync

Calendar sync

Email forwarding

Tail number

Taxi times

Feels great to give back. Flighty Pro is unlocked for everyone tomorrow. Hope it helps you or loved ones travel to be together. Happy Holidays all. 🙏 https://t.co/YfE84QwZig — Ryan Jones (@rjonesy) December 22, 2021

