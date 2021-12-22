Shazam once again offering 5 months of Apple Music for free to new users

Since Apple acquired Shazam in 2018, the company has always used the app to promote Apple Music, especially during the holiday season. Now the company is back with another special offer that gives five months of Apple Music for free to new users, while current users also have the chance to get a free two-month subscription.

Apple Music already offers a three-month trial period for free for new users, but now those who have never experienced Apple’s subscription music service can try it out for five months without having to pay anything.

In order to get the special offer, you have to access this link on your phone. If it doesn’t work, you can try redeeming the offer through the Apple Music banner within the Shazam app for iOS – which is available on the App Store. Then log in with your Apple ID and confirm your subscription with five months for free.

If you are already an Apple Music subscriber, there’s also a chance to get two months of subscription for free. Just follow the same steps above and you can redeem the offer.

According to Apple, the offer is valid until January 31, 2022. While the company doesn’t explicitly say where the offer is valid, it seems that it works in virtually every country where Apple Music and Shazam are available.

Get & gift up to 5/mo free of Apple Music until 1/31! Download & Shazam a song or visit shazam.com/applemusic. New/eligible subscribers, see terms.

Were you able to redeem the offer? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: