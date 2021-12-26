Apple shares short clips to promote iPhone 13 Pro video capabilities

Apple this year is really endorsing the idea that having an iPhone 13 Pro is having “Hollywood in your pocket.” Now the company is promoting the video capabilities of its flagship smartphone with three new short clips shared on YouTube and other media.

The new clips highlight some of the iPhone 13 Pro’s key camera features for shooting video. The first one, called “Detectives,” shows Cinematic Mode in action with two people and one of them blurred in the background. The video then shifts focus to the person in the background since users can choose where to focus when filming in Cinematic Mode.

In the second video called “Basement,” a woman walks through a dark house as she speaks with a mysterious voice. This time, Apple promotes the enhancements for shooting in low-light situations with iPhone 13 Pro.

As for the third video, which is called “Pavel,” the company shows in a black and white video how users can capture more detail and make a movie more dramatic by using the new telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

All the new clips are about 1 minute long and are now available on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

