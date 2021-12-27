Apple debuts limited edition AirTag to celebrate Japanese New Year

Apple has announced a new promotion to celebrate the Japanese New Year. The company will be offering special deals to customers in Japan on January 2 and 3. Apple will give customers a gift card with the purchase of select products, but the first 20,000 customers that buy an eligible iPhone will receive a limited edition AirTag.

2022 is the year of the Tiger in Japan and the new limited edition AirTag celebrates this with a special Tiger emoji character printed on it. To receive one of these AirTags, customers have to purchase an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, or iPhone SE on January 2 or January 3 in Japan. This is a limited run of 20,000 units, so these will be quite rare.

The promotion includes an Apple gift card of various amounts depending on the product you purchase. If you buy an iPhone 12, 12 mini, or SE, you will receive a card worth 6,000 yen. If you buy AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max, you can get a card worth up to 9,000 yen. Apple Watch Series 3 or SE can get you a card worth 6,000 yen. Apple’s latest iPad Pros can get you a gift card worth 12,000 yen. Apple is also offering a gift card of up to 24,000 yen with the purchase of select Macs. There are also cards if you purchase an Apple TV, Beats headphones, or other accessories.

