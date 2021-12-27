Review: Spotify’s Car Thing provides a CarPlay-like experience for less than $100

Apple and Google’s car strategy revolves around CarPlay and Android Auto. Is there room for another entrant? Spotify thinks so, and it’s released its Car Thing (yes, that’s the actual name) that can be added onto any car that supports Bluetooth or AUX inputs. I’ve been spending more time using Spotify lately, so I purchased it to compare it to CarPlay. Keep reading to learn more about it.

Installation process

The actual hardware is much smaller than I expected, but that’s not a negative. It reminds me of the external XM Radio unit I had in the early 2000s. It can be mounted in multiple ways, but I found the easiest to the CD tray adaptor. I still remember when having a CD player in a car was something you had to pay extra to have, and we’ve come full circle where it’s just a way to mount newer technology in your vehicle. The other included options are the air vent mount and dash mount.

Once it’s mounted in your car, you’ll need to plug the car adaptor into your car DC plug. Included in the box is a USB C to USB-A braided cord that plugs into the included DC plug. My car has a built-in USB-A plug, but Car Things refused to operate when plugged into it. Instead, it displayed a message about using the included DC plug.

Car Thing setup

Once it’s installed, you’ll open the Spotify app, go to Settings > Car. Next, you’ll walk through the setup process of connecting your Spotify app to it via Bluetooth. It’s a straightforward process that only takes a few minutes. If you’ve ever connected a Bluetooth speaker to your iPhone, you’ll have no issues with the setup.

Using Car Thing

As a CarPlay user, I wasn’t sure what to expect when using Car Thing, but I went into it expecting it to be the best way to use Spotify in the car.

It includes four buttons on top of the hardware that act as presets to your favorite podcast, albums, playlists, radio stations, etc. Setting them is no different than how you’d put your favorite radio station in your built-in car radio. So, for example, if you want your Discover Weekly mix as preset 1, start playing the playlist, and press & hold button 1 until it sets. I find this aspect of Car Thing to be the best way to use it.

I was expecting it to operate somewhat like the Spotify app for CarPlay, but it wasn’t as easy in my experience. I struggled to use the included dial and button to find content in my library that I wanted to play. It also supports voice entry. You can say “Hey Spotify” to ask for specific songs, albums, playlists, etc. It worked well, and I found it easier to use it over the dial.

The best way to use the product is the preset buttons on the top, though. Find your favorite playlists and add them to the presets and let that be the way you change tracks directly from Car Thing. Otherwise, it’s easier to find that specific album or podcast from the iPhone app before you start driving.

Even if you don’t use Car Thing to change the content that’s playing, the screen is still a great way to see what’s playing while you’re driving.

Car Thing vs. CarPlay

If you have CarPlay built into your car, the Spotify CarPlay app is a much better experience. If you don’t have CarPlay, I recommend the Intellidash Pro over Spotify’s option. It’s more expensive, but it’s an overall better experience.

So who’s the product ideal for? It’s ideal for someone who wants to spend less than $100 for a customized Spotify experience in a car. Is it better than CarPlay? I don’t think so, but it’s solid hardware for only $79.99. It’s easy to install and a nice add-on for a Spotify-only experience in the car.

