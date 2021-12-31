9to5Mac Happy Hour 362: A look back at every Apple product from 2021

Benjamin and Zac look back on all the Apple hardware releases in 2021, from the iPhone 13 to the long awaited release of the AirTags accessory, revamped iPad mini, the colorful M1 iMac, and the ultimate MacBook Pro update. Happy New Year!
- The 9to5Mac Product of the Year: The new 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro
- Here are the products Apple should stop selling in 2022
- Here’s everything to expect from Apple in 2022
