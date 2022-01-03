Apple commemorates one year of M1 Macs with special T-shirt for engineers

2021 marked the first full year of Apple Silicon, and it was a highly successful year at that thanks to the new M1 iMac and all-new MacBook Pro lineup. To celebrate the success of the M1 chip so far, Apple gifted its engineers with a special M1 chip T-shirt…

Andy Boretto, a senior software engineering manager at Apple, took to Twitter to share an image of the shirt and an accompanying note. “Every so often, something comes along that changes everything,” the note reads. “Congratulations and thank you for helping make Apple M1 possible!”

Boretto added in his tweet that he’s proud to not only have worked on Apple’s transition from PowerPC to Intel, but also now the Intel to Apple Silicon transition as well.

Of course, many of these engineers are getting more than just the special M1 chip T-shirt. As Bloomberg reported last week, Apple issued some of its top employees rare and lucrative stock bonuses at the end of the year. These bonuses reportedly ranged from $50,000 to as much as $180,000 in some cases, and silicon engineers were among those employees granted the bonus.

Looking ahead to 2022, there are quite a few Apple Silicon-related announcements to expect, including new Mac Pro and iMac Pro hardware, a completely redesigned MacBook Air, and more. Check out our full roundup of everything to expect from Apple in 2022 right here.

