Verizon’s 5G UWB to hit 1,700 cities this month with new plans and more

Verizon has made a major announcement about its 5G coverage today. This month, the carrier will offer ultra-fast 5G UWB connectivity to over 1,700 US cities that will cover more than 100 million people. Verizon is also improving its 5G smartphone plans with up to 6 free entertainment subscriptions and offering customers up to 50% off its 5G Home Internet.

Verizon announced the news in a press release alongside its YouTube “5G Ultra Show” live event.

This month, more than 100 million people in 1,700-plus cities around the nation will have access to speeds up to 10x faster than 4G LTE via Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network. This means nearly one in three Americans live in areas where they could experience the transformative speed, reliability and power of 5G Ultra Wideband on the go, or at their homes or business.

Verizon highlighted that its 5G UWB can reach speeds up to 1 Gbps (1000 Mbps) and “brings power and performance comparable to a broadband internet connection to your pocket.”

Along with 5G UWB for devices like iPhone 12 and 13, Verizon’s latest-gen cellular is already available in over 60 US cities with 5G Home Internet and 5G Business Internet and that’s going to grow quickly later in January.

Today’s news also accelerates Verizon’s wireless broadband expansion, opening up choice for people and businesses in cities around the country. With the addition of C-band later this month, millions more homes and businesses will be covered by Verizon’s wireless home broadband service. 5G Home and 5G Business Internet enables customers to take advantage of all the speed and security of 5G with a simple, easy set-up and without annual contracts and other complications.

Verizon is offering 50% off its 5G Home Internet starting January 5 for existing mobile customers and it will also be making more improvements to its 5G smartphone plans like up to 6 entertainment subscriptions for free, 50GB hotspot data, and more.

For your phone: With our 5G Get More, 5G Play More and 5G Do More plans, you’ll get speeds up to 10x faster than what you have now at the same price as today’s plans, so you can download a movie in minutes or a song in seconds.5 You’ll want to check out our best plan ever, the 5G Get More plan, which includes:

Unlimited premium data 6

One day of International Travel Pass per month

50 GB hotspot data – the most mobile hotspot data offered by any wireless provider 7

Six entertainment subscriptions included at no additional cost

The best part? You can also get 5G Home Internet for 50% off

9to5Mac’s take

This sounds like a great expansion for Verizon’s 5G UWB coverage. But one thing to keep in mind, with coverage available this month in 1,700 US cities, that doesn’t mean the Ultrawide Band flavor of 5G will cover the entirety of each city.

We don’t have full details yet on the pricing for the updated 5G plans, but the changes seem to be positive like 6 entertainment subscriptions for free, the 50GB hotspot bump, and a free international travel pass each month.

Verizon’s 5G Home Internet also becomes more tempting with the new 50% off offer for existing mobile customers and other features like no contract and average speeds of 300 Mbps.

