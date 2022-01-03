Where is 5G available in the US for iPhone?

US carriers started rolling out 5G coverage a couple of years ago and the work still continues to make the latest cellular standard available to more customers. Follow along below for a few easy ways to answer the question, where is 5G available for iPhone in the US?

Apple introduced support for 5G with its iPhone 12 lineup in 2020 and expanded on that with the iPhone 13. And of course, there is a wide range of Android smartphones that work with 5G.

But on iPhone, between WiFi and the default 5G Auto setting which can revert to 4G coverage, the 5G status icon might not show up on your iPhone, especially at home or work. But below we’ve got a couple of ways to check where 5G is available for iPhone.

Where is 5G available for iPhone?

Check for 5G where you’re currently at

Make sure you have an iPhone 12 or 13 (including mini, Pro, or Pro Max) You can double check if you’re not sure by heading to Settings > General > About > Model Name



If you want to check if you have 5G service where you’re at right now, the easiest option is:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

on your iPhone Choose Cellular at the top

at the top Tap Cellular Data Options (or choose your line if you have more than one)

(or choose your line if you have more than one) Choose Voice & Data

Pick 5G On

Make sure WiFi is off (Control Center > toggle off the WiFi icon or Settings > Wi-Fi > turn the toggle off)

(Control Center > toggle off the WiFi icon or Settings > Wi-Fi > turn the toggle off) If 5G is availble with your carrier in your area, you’ll see 5G appear in the top right corner of your iPhone

Check for 5G somewhere else

If you want to know if 5G is available somewhere else:

Check out the 5G coverage map for your carrier AT&T coverage map Verizon coverage map T-Mobile coverage map If you’re not sure where to find your carrier’s details, do a web search like “Mint mobile coverage map” Be careful to note the difference between the different types of coverage and the associated colors on the coverage maps

Call your carrier and ask

Another useful option to get real-world data on 5G coverage is to use a third-party app like Opensignal

Keep in mind the types of 5G coverage vary from low and mid-band 5G (greater availability but lower speeds) to mmWave (less availability but much faster speeds).

5G is usually faster than 4G, but it’s not always a guarantee. And the type of 5G will depend on what your carrier has available in any given area.

