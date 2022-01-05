Apple kicks off ‘Back to Uni’ promo in Australia, free AirPods with Mac or iPad purchases [U]

Apple has started offering its back-to-school promotion for eligible students and staff in Australia. Like its recent education promos, this “Back to Uni” deal offers free or discounted AirPods when buying select Mac and iPad models along with 20% off AppleCare+.

Update: Apple’s promotion is showing up for more countries like Brazil, South Korea, and New Zealand.

Apple shared details about the Back to Uni promo on its Australia Education Store homepage today. The deal gives A$219 off AirPods when purchasing a Mac, iPad Pro, or iPad Air.

Students and eligible staff can apply the A$219 discount to AirPods 2nd gen, 3rd gen, or AirPods Pro. However, it will be a bit extra for AirPods 3rd gen and AirPods Pro since they run A$279 and A$399, respectively (AirPods 2nd gen at A$219 are free).

Apple says the promo is running from 6 January 2022 to 7 March 2022. To qualify for the promotion you must be:

A full-time or part-time student aged 18 or over with a current student union card or student identification card and studying at an accredited Australian university or other Apple-approved institution; or

A lecturer or staff member at an accredited Australian university; or

A teacher or lecturer working at an Apple-approved and -registered education establishment within Australia.

Eligible Macs and iPads include:

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

iMac

Mac mini

Mac Pro

iPad Pro

iPad Air

You can find the full fine-print for the Back to Uni promo on Apple’s website here.

Thanks, Shane H!

