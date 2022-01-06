HEY email app for iOS updated with automatic replies when unavailable

The premium email service HEY has recently been updated with a new feature to help users when they are on vacation or unavailable for some other reason. The platform now has a feature called “Away Autoresponder” to send pre-written automatic replies.

As you can imagine, the new option lets users set up a message that is automatically sent in reply to everyone who mails you while you are away. All you have to do is enable the “Away Autoresponder” and write the message that will be sent automatically to other people.

Now you can set up an autoresponder to automatically reply to email you when you’re away on vacation, out of the office, or otherwise unavailable.

With this option enabled, those who send you an email will immediately receive your automatic reply. HEY offers settings to restrict auto-replies to screened-in contacts or to send it even to new contacts that hit the Screener.

For those unfamiliar, HEY offers interesting features like read receipt blocking, email screening, reply later reminders, and a focus “imbox” that contains only essential items as it filters out other items into things to review later.

HEY is a free download from the App Store with a 14-day trial available. The service goes from $99/year after that. Learn more about HEY in our roundup of the best email apps for iPhone.

