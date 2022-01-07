Apple MagSafe iPhone 12 cases hit $10 in Friday’s best deals, plus Belkin and Anker accessories

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are headlined by official Apple MagSafe iPhone 12 mini cases at $10. That’s alongside a rare discount on Belkin’s popular 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger and a new iPhone accessory Anker sale from $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Outfit your iPhone 12 mini with an official Apple MagSafe silicone case

AT&T is currently offering Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini Silicone MagSafe Case for $10 in several styles. Normally fetching $49, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $10 below our previous mention.

Apple’s official MagSafe silicone case wraps your iPhone 12 mini in a premium soft-touch finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging. Get a closer look in our coverage.

Belkin’s popular 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger sees rare discount

As another great way to outfit your iPhone 12 mini alongside the case above, Belkin is currently offering its popular 3-in-1 MagSafe 15W Charging Station for $127. Normally fetching $150, this is the first discount we’ve seen since back in November, not to mention a rare chance to score this charger in stock at any price.

This 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin arrives with a built-in 15W MagSafe pad for wirelessly refueling your iPhone 12 or 13. Perfect for tidying up the desk or nightstand, it arrives with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck and a secondary 5W Qi pad on the base for powering up AirPods and the like. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Anker’s new Nano Pro 20W USB-C charger hits $17

Anker is ending the week by kicking off with its latest Amazon storefront sale, headlined by its new Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger at $17. Normally fetching $20, you’re looking at only the second discount we’ve tracked since launching back in September at $3 off and matching the all-time low.

As Anker’s latest and most compact charger, its new Nano Pro still packs 20W of power output over a USB-C PD port. Perfect as an iPhone companion, or any other smartphone for that matter, it sports a unique design that comes in one of four colors. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

