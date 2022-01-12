iOS 15.3 beta 2 clarifies to users how to fix iCloud Private Relay network errors

Following multiple reports that iCloud Private Relay stopped working with some carriers, Apple is making it clearer to users what can be done when Private Relay is not working due to a network error. With iOS 15.3, users will see a disclaimer telling them the possible reasons why the feature is disabled and how they can fix it.

The company has updated the iCloud Private Relay network error message with iOS 15.3 beta 2, which was released to developers earlier today. While the original error message only says that the user’s “cellular plan doesn’t support iCloud Private Relay,” the new message asks the user to first check the Cellular Settings on the iPhone.

Private Relay is turned off for your cellular plan. Private Relay is either not supported by your cellular plan or has been turned off in Cellular Settings. With Private Relay turned off, this network can monitor your internet activity, and your IP address is not hidden from known trackers or websites.

As said by T-Mobile in a statement to 9to5Mac, iCloud Private Relay requires the “Limit IP Address Tracking” option in the Cellular Data settings to be enabled. If this option is disabled, Private Relay will not work when using cellular data.

It’s worth noting that the “Limit IP Address Tracking” option must be enabled for each different network, which is important for users with multiple SIM cards or Dual-SIM enabled. You can check if the option is enabled by going to Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options on your iPhone.

For those unfamiliar, iCloud Private Relay is part of iCloud+, which is what Apple now calls iCloud’s paid subscription plans. Private Relay works similarly to a VPN, as it hides the user’s IP address to prevent websites from tracking them. Note that Private Relay is a beta feature that may cause slowdowns and incompatibility with some websites.

It’s unclear when iOS 15.3 with the new disclaimer will be released to all users. You can read more about iCloud Private Relay on Apple’s website.

