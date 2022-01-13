Thursday’s best deals: Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro now $299 off, M1 iMacs, iPhone 13, more

All of Thursday’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by $299 off Apple’s 2020 iPad Pros. That’s alongside M1 iMacs returning to all-time lows as well as $400 off iPhone 13 series handsets, no trade-in required. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $299 on Apple’s 2020 iPad Pros

Today only, Woot is taking up to $299 off a selection of Apple’s previous-generation 2020 iPad Pros. Our top pick is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB at $850. Having originally sold for $999, you’ll pay even more than that for the latest release with today’s offer marking the second-best offer yet only beaten by Black Friday.

Even though this isn’t the new M1 model, there’s still something to be said for how compelling the previous-generation iPad Pro still is. It arrives with many of the features you’ll have come to expect like a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, USB-C connectivity, Face ID, and support for iPadOS 15. It’s powered by Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip and supplemented by 128GB of storage, four speakers, and a LiDAR-backed rear camera array, and it includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple’s latest M1 iMac returns to Amazon all-time lows

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest M1 iMac starting at $1,249 for the entry-level 7-core/8GB/256GB model. Normally fetching $1,299, you’re looking at only the second Amazon price cut on this configuration as well as the best price in months. The elevated 8-core model is down to $1,599, saving you $100 in the process and marking a new all-time low.

Apple’s latest M1 iMac was refreshed last year with Apple Silicon under the hood alongside a drastically redesigned exterior to match. Rocking a 4K Retina display with True Tone and a 1080p FaceTime camera, there’s also six speakers capable of delivering Spatial Audio playback. Not to mention, a pair of Thunderbolt ports and up to 512GB of storage to round out the package with 8GB of RAM. Get a closer look in our first impressions coverage.

Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup now $400 off, no trade-in required

Xfinity Mobile is now offering one of the best discounts we’ve seen on Apple’s new iPhone 13 series handsets, no trade-in required. You can currently save $400 across all four handsets just by signing up for a new line and porting over an existing phone number. That drops the iPhone 13 lineup as low as $330 for the 13 mini, or $13.74 per month for 24 months. This is the best we’ve seen without requiring a device trade-in and $100 in added savings over the launch promotion last fall.

The all-new iPhone 13 series arrives as Apple’s best smartphones yet powered by the new A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display in one of four sizes and a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its new Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too.

