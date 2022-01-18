How to check if your AirPods Pro are eligible for free replacement

If you’re having issues with one or both of your AirPods Pro earphones, they may be covered under Apple’s service program. Follow along for how to check your AirPods Pro free recall replacement eligibility.

Issues that may indicate your AirPods Pro are covered under the program include noise cancellation not working, loss of bass, crackling and static, or an increase in background sounds.

Apple notes that the AirPods Pro Charging Case is not part of the program, just the earphones. And the recall is active for “3 years after the first retail sale of the unit.” That was changed after the program originally covered affected AirPods Pro for 2 years after the first sale.

How to check AirPods Pro free recall replacement eligibility

Notably, there’s not a serial number checker for this recall program, so if you’re seeing one or more of the following issues with an AirPods Pro:

Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise, or while talking on the phone

Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise

You’ll need to:

Call or get in touch with Apple Support (800.APL.CARE in the US)

Set up an appointment at your local Apple Store (if open)

Or connect with an Apple Authorized Service Provider (AASP)

Apple says:

Your AirPods Pro will be examined prior to any service to verify that they are eligible for this program. AirPods Pro (left, right or both) with a confirmed issue will be replaced. The AirPods Pro case is not affected and will not be replaced.

The recall program is available to AirPods Pro users worldwide but doesn’t extend the warranty.

