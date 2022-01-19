One of the most popular products from Apple in 2021 was certainly its polishing cloth. With stock gone for weeks, the product only recently reappeared, but a question remained: how to actually clean it without the need to buy a new polishing cloth? Apple has explained.

According to the company’s support page on “how to clean the nano-texture glass on your Apple Display,” which includes the Apple Pro Display XDR and the 27-inch iMac with nano-texture glass, Apple has specific details on how to clean its own Polishing Cloth.

Luckily, you don’t need to spend another $19, as you just have to follow these steps:

Hand wash the polishing cloth with dish soap and water. Rinse thoroughly. Allow the polishing cloth to air dry for at least 24 hours.

Although Apple doesn’t specify which dish soap to get, we’d probably recommend you the $46 Seventh Generation dish soap, after all, extra care is important when dealing with Apple’s Polishing Cloth, right? Also, don’t forget about that premium air you can get on selected gas stations to dry the product.

Of course, you can always just buy a new one after wiping the dust from selected Apple products made to work with the company’s Polishing Cloth. Or if you don’t want to spend another $19 on Apple’s Polishing Cloth, 9to5Mac has its own. It’s cheaper, blue, and works with all your Apple devices – even your cousin’s Android phone – with the same efficiency. You can find more details about it here.

Were you able to properly clean your Apple Polishing Cloth? Share the process with us in the comments section below.

