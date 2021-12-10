9to5Mac’s polishing cloth cleans your Apple devices for a quarter of the price of Apple’s

- Dec. 10th 2021 10:45 am PT

0

You might’ve heard that 9to5Mac recently launched a merch store. If you haven’t checked it out yet, you should do so right now. We’ve got tons of really cool apparel designs, stickers, and yes a polishing cloth. Our polishing cloth is bright blue and features our iconic clock logo in the lower right corner. It also doesn’t break the bank and only costs $5, a quarter of Apple’s extremely hard to obtain cloth.

The 9to5Mac polishing cloth is made out of 100% high-density microfiber and features a wavy patterned edge. It’s great for removing dirt, dust, and oily smudges. If you own a device with a touch screen, and since you’re on this website you probably do, you need a decent polishing cloth.

Our cloth is great for all kinds of devices including phones, tablets, laptops, desktops, e-readers, even smart glasses. The 9to5Mac cloth is 6-inches by 6-inches so you can take it anywhere. Plus, it’s practically a steal at just $5. If you order now, Cotton Bureau says that your order will most likely be shipped at some point between December 13th and December 16th. Although since we are getting very close to Christmas and shipping delays are common, your item may not arrive until early next year. So if you want to get one for the Apple fan in your life, order now!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author