Apple reverses course, no longer requires UNiDAYS verification for Education Store in the US

Earlier this week, Apple rolled out stricter verification requirements for its Online Education Store in the United States after previously not requiring any sort of verification. Just a few days later, however, Apple appears to have reversed this decision and is no longer requiring verification of eligibility, but the stricter purchasing quantity limits remain…

Similar to verification for Apple Music student plans, Apple started using UNiDAYS for verification through the Apple Education Store on Wednesday. This meant that shoppers had to verifying their eligibility using UNiDAYS in order to lock in the 10% discount on iPads, Macs, and accessories. After years of Apple not requiring any sort of verification for Apple Education Store purchases (in the United States), this was a major change.

At some point on Friday, however, Apple appears to have reversed this decision and removed the UNiDAYS verification prompt from the Apple Education Store in the United States completely. This means that, for the time being, anyone can make a purchase through the Apple Education Store and lock-in the discount.

Apple’s stricter purchasing limits do, however, remain in effect:

Desktop: One (1) may be purchased per year

Mac mini: One (1) may be purchased per year

Notebook: One (1) may be purchased per year

iPad: Two (2) may be purchased per year

Accessories: Two (2) accessories with Education Pricing may be purchased per year

This change in course was first spotted by users on Reddit earlier toady. 9to5Mac has reached out to Apple for confirmation.

9to5Mac’s Take

We heard from a number of 9to5Mac readers over the last few days who had issues with UNiDAYS verification system implemented through the Apple Education Store. Particularly, faculty and staff seemed to be unable to successfully complete the verification process.

As a reminder, here’s who Apple says is technically eligible to make purchases from the Apple Education Store:

K12 – Any employee of a public or private K-12 institution in the United States is eligible, including homeschool teachers. In addition, school board members who are currently serving as elected or appointed members are eligible. PTA or PTO executives currently serving as elected or appointed officers are eligible.

– Any employee of a public or private K-12 institution in the United States is eligible, including homeschool teachers. In addition, school board members who are currently serving as elected or appointed members are eligible. PTA or PTO executives currently serving as elected or appointed officers are eligible. Higher Education – Faculty and staff of Higher Education institutions in the United States; and students attending, or accepted into a Higher Education institution in the United States are eligible to purchase. Purchases from the Apple Store for Education Individuals are not for institutional purchase or resale.

– Faculty and staff of Higher Education institutions in the United States; and students attending, or accepted into a Higher Education institution in the United States are eligible to purchase. Purchases from the Apple Store for Education Individuals are not for institutional purchase or resale. Higher Education Parents – Parents purchasing on behalf of their child, who is a student currently attending or accepted into a public or private Higher Education Institution in the United States, are eligible to purchase.

These definitions are pretty broad, so it’s possible that Apple and UNiDAYS faced issues attempting to verify everyone who technically meets one of the requirements.

It’s unclear whether Apple will ever bring back the verification process to the Education Store. But for now, everyone’s favorite way to get a discount on a new Apple gadget has returned.

