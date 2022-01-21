Take a look inside your new MacBook Pro with these schematic wallpapers

After unveiling a stunning collection of schematics wallpapers last month for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 devices, The Basic Apple Guy is back with more. This time, the wallpapers are designed to show the inside of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in gorgeous detail.

Much like with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 schematic wallpapers, these wallpapers are based on the images posted by iFixit as part of their teardown of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. In the wallpapers, you can see everything from the internal cooling system to the M1 chip and more. There are even different versions for the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

In an accompanying blog post, The Basic Apple Guy details the work that went into making these wallpapers:

The schematics for the iPhone 13 & iPhone 12 pale compared to the complexity of the 14 & 16-inch MacBook Pros designs. Whereas the iPhone wallpapers were composed of some 400ish individual parts, the 14 & 16-inch MacBook Pro schematics consist of 3,485 & 3,624 parts, respectively. Over a thousand unique components were drafted by hand, layered, and methodically positioned in the process of creating these designs. Whereas some components, like the fan, had a significant learning curve, others were downright monotonous. Not only did I create dozens of unique chips for these wallpapers, but I also needed to duplicate & arrange them thousands upon thousands of times.

These wallpapers are available in eleven different color ways for both the 14-inch and 16-inch wallpapers. You can head over to The Basic Apple Guy’s website to download them.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: