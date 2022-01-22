Pokémon GO Community Day Classic spotlights Bulbasaur this Saturday

If you missed the good old days of Pokémon GO and were never able to catch a Shiny Bulbasaur, this Saturday will be the day to do just that, as the grass starter from the Kanto region is back in the spotlight on the first Community Day Classic.

In a blog post early this month, Niantic lets Pokémon GO trainers know that the app will be holding a special event this Saturday:

Return to the roots of Community Day during the Season of Heritage! As a special treat, we’ll be holding Community Day Classic and bringing back a favorite: Bulbasaur!

Pokémon GO Community Day Classic featuring Bulbasaur happens from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. This event comes only a week after the first Community Day of the year, featuring the ice Pokémon Spheal.

In today’s Pokémon GO Community Day Classic, Bulbasaur will be appearing more frequently in the wild and, if you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one.

If you evolve an Ivysaur during the event or up to two hours afterward, you’ll get a Venusaur that knows the charged Attack Frenzy Plant. Not only that, but for $1, you’ll be able to access the Bulbasaur Community Day Classic-exclusive Special Research story.

As always, participating in this Community Day will grant you event bonuses, such as increased Incense and Lure Modules activation for up to three hours. Pokémon GO will also offer 3x Catch XP and a surprise whether you take a snapshot during the event.

There are also event bundles, such as:

There’ll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, five Star Pieces, and an Elite Charged TM.

30 Ultra Balls will be available in the shop at no cost. Be sure to pick them up during the event!

Are you ready to catch all Bulbasaur you can get? Are you still playing Pokémon GO? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

