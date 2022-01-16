Pokémon GO Community Day is back in 2022 with Spheal in the spotlight

Pokémon GO is holding today the first Community Day of 2022. With that, trainers will be able to find the snow Pokémon Spheal more frequently in the wild, including its Shiny version for the first time.

Pokémon GO’s Community Day will occur this Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Spheal is the monster in the spotlight and it will be appearing more frequently in the wild during these six hours. For the first time, trainers will be able to find the Shiny version of this Pokémon.

When Sealeo, Spheal’s Evolution, evolves during the event or up to two hours afterward, trainers will have a Walrein that knows the Charged Attack Icicle Spear and Fast Attack Powder Snow. It’s important to note that these attacks will be exclusive to these monsters caught and evolved during today’s event.

Pokémon GO is also featuring some event bonuses. Incense and lure modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Trainers will get 3x catch XP and whether they take some snapshots during the Community Day, they may have a surprise.

Trainers will be able to get event-themed stickers by spinning PokéStops, opening gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop. Not only that, but Pokémon GO users will be able to take advantage of some event bundles as well:

There’ll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, five Lucky Eggs and an Elite Fast TM.

A bundle containing 30 Ultra Balls will be available in the shop at no cost. Be sure to pick them up during the event!

