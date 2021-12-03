Pokémon Go 120fps option now available on iPhone 13 Pro/Max

A Pokémon Go 120fps option is now available to take advantage of the ProMotion displays on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

Frame rates above 30fps are also available on older iPhones, but in both cases you’ll have to manually enable the option …

The Verge spotted the feature in an update, and noted that it’s off by default.

A new update to Pokémon Go for iOS lets you run the game at higher frame rates. With version 1.191.0, the “advanced settings” section of the app now includes an option that reads “Unlock your device’s native refresh rate for higher FPS.” I tried it out on my iPhone 13 Pro and it makes a huge difference. Pokémon Go isn’t the most visually complicated game, of course, but there’s a lot of scrolling and camera movement, and the smoother touch response feels a lot better when you’re lining up a pokéball throw with your finger […] The new iOS feature isn’t limited to the 13 Pro and Pro Max, which are the only iPhones with 120Hz “ProMotion” displays. I also tried it on my old 8 Plus and it’s possible to unlock the frame rate there, too, though the aging A11 processor doesn’t always keep up a steady 60fps. Niantic isn’t making a big deal out of the feature; it’s switched off by default.

The site speculates that battery life is the reason for not enabling it by default, though you’d have to be playing the game a lot for that to be a concern on the iPhone 13 Pro Max!

ProMotion allows the latest flagship iPhones to vary their refresh rate, from 10Hz to 120Hz. Low refresh rates maximize battery life for content that is relatively static, while high refresh rates allow smooth animations for games and for scrolling. Pokémon Go 120fps play allows for smoother on-screen movement, as well as better-feeling control.

Initially, third-party apps were in many cases limited to 60Hz, but Apple later said that this was a temporary situation.

Many iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max owners say that ProMotion is the biggest benefit of the new models, and a good reason to favor the Pro models over the standard one.

