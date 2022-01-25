Apple launches new Shot on iPhone Challenge, this time for iPhone 13 Pro macro images

Apple is launching a new Shot on iPhone Challenge to kick off 2022. This year, Apple is inviting iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users to share their best iPhone macro photos, and a panel of expert judges from the industry and Apple will review worldwide submissions and select 10 winning photos.

Anyone with an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max is eligible to enter this Shot on iPhone contest. Things kick off today and run through February 16, 2022, with winners being announced in April. You can enter the contest by sharing your images on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge.

If you don’t use Instagram or Twitter, Apple says you can also email submissions to to shotoniphone@apple.com, using the file format “firstname_lastname_macro_iPhonemodel.” Subject line must be: “Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge Submission.”

Apple says:

To celebrate macro photography, Apple welcomes you to share your favorite macro photos taken on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge to participate in the challenge. The winning photos will be celebrated in a gallery on Apple Newsroom, apple.com, Apple Instagram (@apple), and other official Apple accounts. They may also appear in digital campaigns, Apple Store locations, billboards, or in a public photo exhibition.

Apple has also provided some tips for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users looking to participate in this contest:

Make sure to get close to your subject — you can get as close as 2 centimeters (about an inch) away.

Place the primary point of focus near the center of the frame, as that’s where the sharpest focus is when shooting in macro on iPhone.

Tap an area in the viewfinder to set a specific focus point.

Shoot at .5x to capture an Ultra Wide field of view, or try shooting at 1x for tighter framing — iPhone will automatically switch cameras as you get close while maintaining the 1x framing.

Apple also promises that it will compensate winners for their work and pay a licensing fee to the 10 winning photographers for use of such photos on Apple marketing channels. Apple says photographers will retain the rights to their image, but by submitting to the contest, they grant Apple a royalty-free, worldwide, irrevocable, nonexclusive license for one year.

Members of the judging panel range from photographer and filmmaker Peter McKinnon to Apple’s Kaiann Drance and others. You can learn more on Apple’s website right here.

