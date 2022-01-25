Apple @ Work Podcast: Looking at an exciting 2022 for Mac admins

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Weldon Dodd from Kandji joins the show to talk about what happened in 2021 and what Mac admins should be looking for in 2022.
