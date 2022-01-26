PSA: Discord facing ‘major outage,’ service slowly coming back online

If you’re trying to use the popular messaging and communications app Discord, you might have issues this afternoon. The company reports that it is suffering from a “major outage” that has taken the service offline for all users.

As noted by The Verge, Discord acknowledged this outage in a message to users. It says that it has identified the underlying issue and is working to resolve the outage, though it is facing a “secondary issue” affecting a database cluster.

“We have identified the underlying issue with the API outage, but are dealing with a secondary issue on one of our database clusters. We have out entire on-call response team online and responding to the issue.”

Discord is attempting to bring its service back online, but has implemented a rate limit to mange the traffic load:

“We have instituted a rate limit on logins to manage the traffic load. Users who are logged in are successfully using Discord at this point, and we will be slowly raising the limits here to allow more users in as we can. We expect this to be resolved in the next 15 minutes.”

We’ll keep this post updated as Discord continues recovering from the outage. In the meantime, let us know if you’re experiencing issues down in the comments below.

