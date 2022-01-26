Here’s how to add and customize the new ‘Unity Lights’ Apple Watch face

Apple just announced a new Black Unity collection for the Apple Watch as part of Black History Month in February. With that, the company released a new watch face called Unity Lights. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

This new Unity Lights watch face is available to Apple Watch Series 4 users or later. When you access the Watch app on the iPhone, it will appear on the “Face Gallery” below the “New Watch Faces” section. Your Apple Watch will need to be running watchOS 8.3 and your iPhone running 15.2 or later.

“This face is inspired by Afrofuturism–a philosophy that explores the experience of the African diaspora through science, technology, and self-empowerment. The hour and minute hands emit light to express the idea of being seen and unsee by revealing their position along with other elements of the face. Available in red and green or black and white, this face can also be tailored with hour pills and, with the circular dial, up to four corner complications.”

How to add and customize the new Unity Lights watch face

To add the new watch face, follow the steps below:

Open the Watch app on the iPhone;

Tap “Face Gallery” on the bottom of the screen;

On the “New Watch Faces” section, select “Unity Lights;”

Tap “Add.”

To customize the new Unity Lights watch face, follow the steps below:

On the “Unity Lights” watch face, users can choose between red and white and black and white colors;

The Dial can be a rectangle or circle, if the user selects circle, the watch face becomes similar to the Chronograph face;

For those who find it easier to read the hour, it’s possible to add a different style with the pointer for every hour/five minutes;

Finally, if the user chooses the circle dial, it’s possible to add up to four complications.

Apple is rolling out this Unity Lights watch face over the air, so it’s likely that you received a notification on your iPhone. Otherwise, just check the Watch app on your iPhone.

