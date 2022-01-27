Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple launches limited-edition Black Unity Braided Solo Loop for Apple Watch, ‘Unity Lights’ face
- Apple developing new iOS feature to let iPhones to accept NFC payments with tap-to-pay
- macOS 12.2 patches 13 major security flaws impacting Safari, root privileges, iCloud, more
- iOS 15.3 patches 10 major security flaws affecting Safari, root privileges, and more
- Apple releases macOS 12.2 with Safari security patch, improved ProMotion scrolling
- Apple releases tvOS 15.3 and HomePod 15.3 enabling multi-user voice recognition in more countries
- iOS 15.3 now available: Here’s what’s new
