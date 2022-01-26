iOS 15.3 patches 10 major security flaws affecting Safari, root privileges, and more

Along with Apple’s software updates today for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and more, a variety of security issues have been fixed. iOS 15.3 specifically patches 10 notable security bugs ranging from the Safari web browsing leak to a flaw that can give malicious apps root privileges, and more.

We knew about the web browsing and Google account ID flaw being patched ahead of time as it arrived with the RC versions of iOS 15.3 and macOS 12.2 However, Apple has now detailed the full list of security patches with documentation showing up for iOS 15.3, watchOS 8.4, and more.

macOS 12.2 may include the same fixes, but Apple hasn’t published the security update for that just yet.

Beyond the Safari web browsing flaw, others security issues patched include apps gaining root privileges, the ability to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, accessing user files through an iCloud bug, and more.

Here are the 10 flaws fixed in iOS 15.3 per Apple:

ColorSync

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted file may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.

CVE-2022-22584: Mickey Jin (@patch1t) of Trend Micro

Crash Reporter

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: A malicious application may be able to gain root privileges

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation.

CVE-2022-22578: an anonymous researcher

iCloud

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: An application may be able to access a user’s files

Description: An issue existed within the path validation logic for symlinks. This issue was addressed with improved path sanitization.

CVE-2022-22585: Zhipeng Huo (@R3dF09) of Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab (https://xlab.tencent.com)

IOMobileFrameBuffer

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2022-22587: an anonymous researcher, Meysam Firouzi (@R00tkitSMM) of MBition – Mercedes-Benz Innovation Lab, Siddharth Aeri (@b1n4r1b01)

Kernel

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: A buffer overflow issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2022-22593: Peter Nguyễn Vũ Hoàng of STAR Labs

Model I/O

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted STL file may lead to unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution

Description: An information disclosure issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2022-22579: Mickey Jin (@patch1t) of Trend Micro

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted mail message may lead to running arbitrary javascript

Description: A validation issue was addressed with improved input sanitization.

CVE-2022-22589: Heige of KnownSec 404 Team (knownsec.com) and Bo Qu of Palo Alto Networks (paloaltonetworks.com)

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.

CVE-2022-22590: Toan Pham from Team Orca of Sea Security (security.sea.com)

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may prevent Content Security Policy from being enforced

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2022-22592: Prakash (@1lastBr3ath)

WebKit Storage

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: A website may be able to track sensitive user information

Description: A cross-origin issue in the IndexDB API was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2022-22594: Martin Bajanik of FingerprintJS

Additional recognition

WebKit

We would like to acknowledge Prakash (@1lastBr3ath) for their assistance.

