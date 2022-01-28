Want to try Universal Control? Here are the compatible Macs and iPads

Apple’s highly-anticipated Universal Control feature for iPad and Mac is now available to beta testers. As we detailed in our hands-on coverage earlier today, the feature is incredibly impressive, but it’s not available for all iPad and Mac devices. Head below for the full details on device compatibility for Universal Control.

Universal Control supported devices

You can learn more about how Universal Control works in our hands-on coverage, but the gist of it is that this feature legs you use a single keyboard, mouse, and trackpad across multiple Macs and iPads. It’s an incredibly impressive technology that works exactly as Apple first demonstrated it at WWDC last summer.

So what Mac and iPad models are compatible with the fancy Universal Control feature?

Apple says that Universal Control is supported on the following Macs:

MacBook Pro (2016 and later)

MacBook (2016 and later)

MacBook Air (2018 and later)

iMac (2017 and later)

iMac (5K Retina 27-inch, Late 2015)

iMac Pro

Mac mini (2018 and later)

Mac Pro (2019)

As for iPad compatibility, here’s what Apple says:

iPad Pro

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (6th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

If your devices meet the hardware requirements, Apple says that both devices must be signed in to iCloud with the same Apple ID, Handoff must be turned on, and the devices must be within 10 meters (30 feet) of each other. Apple also notes that an iPad and Mac “must not be sharing a cellular and internet connection.”

And of course, all of the devices involved in your Universal Control setup must be running the latest iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3 betas, which are available to public beta testers and developers alike.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: